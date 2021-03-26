Vaccine Hesitancy

I've been annoyed that this has been a prominent topic in The Discourse, despite the fact that in most places simply getting vaccinated requires, at a minimum, a greater degree of diligence and online savvy than it should. From the beginning, there was a completely manufactured concern about hesitancy among African-Americans, specifically, when the problem still is the relative lack of availability in those communities, as resources get allocated, in various ways, to where affluent white people are.
An issue eventually, and perhaps a concern for certain professions, but still pretty far down the list.