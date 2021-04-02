WASHINGTON—Dismissing the accusations as a conspiracy by his political opponents to take him down, Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly claimed Friday that allegations of sex trafficking levied against him stemmed from powerful enemies in Ms. Bassman’s geometry class. “These spurious and completely false rumors are clearly the work of Madison and Brianna,” said Gaetz (R-FL), adding that the text messages and payment receipts supposedly tying him to sex trafficking suggested that the conspiracy against him went all the way to the area near the window where the popular kids sat.
Friday, April 02, 2021
Afternoon Thread
From America's Finest News Source.
by Atrios at 14:00