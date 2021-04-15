(CNN)President Joe Biden has resisted signing off on raising the Trump-era refugee cap because of political optics, sources have told CNN.Just do everything you want to do as fast as possible and then move on.
The President's hesitation comes as the administration faces heat from Republicans and Democrats for its handling of an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. But the situation at the US southern border is separate from the refugee program, which dates back decades and has a thorough vetting process in place for refugees overseas to resettle in the US.
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Bad Biden
Obama spent several years trying to diffuse the general immigration issue by "proving" he would be Tough and, somehow, get an immigration deal out of it. I don't know how this ever made sense, nor do I know how this does anything for anybody.
by Atrios at 10:42