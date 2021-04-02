Any time some Republican comes out, years later, and says, basically,
"yeah, my colleagues were all just a bunch of crazy stupid immoral fuckers, sorry I forgot to tell you at the time," every journalist in DC gets super excited and hails them as a hero. I have no idea how this makes any sense at all.
I've been telling you they're all just a bunch of crazy stupid immoral fuckers for years, and those same journalists dismiss me as some angry irrational hippie! The journalists get all excited because they knew it at the time, too, and also somehow forgot to tell us! But now they can.