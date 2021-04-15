A critical $16.25 billion grant program to sustain thousands of small creative venues that haven’t been able to open since the pandemic began has yet to deliver a cent of relief four months after passage, due to delays and faulty technology at the Small Business Administration (SBA). A website constructed to take grant applications closed last week after only four hours online, because of constant crashes and an inability to intake documents. It has not been restored and there’s no timetable for its return.Congress did its job, a rare achievement, get on it executive branch...
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Broken
Can't Biden hire a "tsar of making the fucking application websites work."
by Atrios at 13:34