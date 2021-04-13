Criminal Enterprise

Similarly, it isn't this corrupt act or that one, whether it's technically illegal or whether the Marshal of the Supreme Court is finally going to step in. It's the complete disregard for a framework in which there are corrupt acts and noncorrupt ones.
And literally everyone gets tainted by it, including the journalists who have no qualms about betting their careers on juicy scoops from criminal liars.
The libs used to point out just how many people in the Reagan administration got into legal trouble. That said something about the Reagan administration, but it also says something about how much elite impunity as a doctrine has been enshrined since.