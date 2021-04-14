It isn't alwasy the case that the person with the fancier job title is the "bigger fish." Bob from accounting might be doing more serious crimes than the Senior VP of Marketing, even if the VP got a cut.
I am no fan of Gaetz, but looking at the crimes each is alleged to have committed, i don’t know how any prosecutor could with a straight face claim that Gaetz is the big fish here https://t.co/Mp7m64JKQk— R.J. Lehmann (@raylehmann) April 13, 2021
But a member of Congress, an elected official tasked with making laws and oversight and otherwise having tremendous power, is the bigger fish.