How About A Maximum Voting Age?

I'm not serious, but especially with the boomer bulge squeezing through the age pyramid, the distorting effects of people not letting go of power at all levels is a bit troublesome. This isn't "boomer bashing," it's that at some point the fact that people who hold disproportionate power are not going to be living with the consequences of their decisions nearly as along as The Kids Today. Maybe it's time to let go a bit.
Again, I'm not serious about the voting age, just maybe it's time to promote the 50-year-olds out of the mail room.