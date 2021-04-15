In addition to targeting its current global readership, the newly revamped Reuters.com www.reuters.com is hoping to attract professional audiences prepared to pay $34.99 per month for a deeper level of coverage and data on industry verticals that include legal, sustainable business, healthcare and autos.The ad supported internet was/is not without its problems, but the "everything behind the paywall" internet is not so good either!
Reuters.com will remain free for a preview period, but will require users to register after five stories. It is not immediately clear when it will begin charging.
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Information Wants To Be Free
That everything is going behind paywalls is Bad, even if I'm not faulting any individual decision to do it.
by Atrios at 11:08