Thursday, April 15, 2021

Information Wants To Be Free

That everything is going behind paywalls is Bad, even if I'm not faulting any individual decision to do it.
In addition to targeting its current global readership, the newly revamped Reuters.com www.reuters.com is hoping to attract professional audiences prepared to pay $34.99 per month for a deeper level of coverage and data on industry verticals that include legal, sustainable business, healthcare and autos.

Reuters.com will remain free for a preview period, but will require users to register after five stories. It is not immediately clear when it will begin charging.

The ad supported internet was/is not without its problems, but the "everything behind the paywall" internet is not so good either!
by Atrios at 11:08