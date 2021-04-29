Thursday, April 29, 2021

Kevin McCarthy, Welcome To Meet The Press

(this was on Hannity)

I don't think journalists should shun someone in his position, but when someone has a track record of being a constant, persistent liar, you can't treat them in the Beltway chummy "we're all just pals here" way that Chuck Todd and many others do.

It isn't the lies, it's that they're liars.

I endured endless hours of media figures screeching, 'HE LIIIIIIEEEEEED TO THE AMERIIIICAAAAN PEOPLE,' during Clinton impeachment.

by Atrios at 09:45