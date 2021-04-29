Kevin McCarthy, Welcome To Meet The Press

(this was on Hannity)
"He's going to control how much meat you can eat," Kevin McCarthy tells Hannity, days after that whole narrative had been debunked.— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 29, 2021
I don't think journalists should shun someone in his position, but when someone has a track record of being a constant, persistent liar, you can't treat them in the Beltway chummy "we're all just pals here" way that Chuck Todd and many others do.
It isn't the lies, it's that they're liars.
I endured endless hours of media figures screeching, 'HE LIIIIIIEEEEEED TO THE AMERIIIICAAAAN PEOPLE,' during Clinton impeachment.