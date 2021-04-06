The news is a bit of a surprise, and it has major ramifications for what happens to the Biden administration’s legislative agenda: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office announced Monday that the Senate Parliamentarian has agreed that the budget reconciliation process can be used again this fiscal year.Might as well find ways to exploit silly rules for good as well as evil.
...
This also means that Biden and Democrats will have a third or possibly even a fourth bite at the reconciliation apple this calendar year, since once they are done with FY 2021 legislation (available to them because the last Congress did not pass a budget resolution at all), they can pass a FY 2022 budget resolution and presumably authorize first one and then another reconciliation bill then as well.
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Make Every Week Infrastructure Week
We get to be an almost democracy a couple of times this year!
by Atrios at 08:30