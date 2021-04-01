Since she moved back home to Tremé almost a decade ago, Amy Stelly has waged a campaign for the removal of a highway that cuts through her New Orleans neighborhood.
She struggled to get support from local leaders. Neighbors considered the quest to be wishful thinking.
“Nobody thinks you can get rid of a highway,” she said.
On Wednesday, Stelly’s effort gained a considerable boost when the White House named the highway, the Claiborne Expressway, an example of a historic inequity that President Biden’s new infrastructure plan would seek to address through billions in new spending.
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Mr. Biden, Tear Down This Highway
So many urban highways should be knocked down or decked over.
