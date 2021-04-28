#Breaking - Seven FBI agents came to @RudyGiuliani 's UES apartment w/ search warrant- woke him up and seized electronics. Attorney Robert Costello says he offered to bring Giuliani in to speak w/ US Attorney @SDNYnews if subjet matter defined. Offer was declined. @1010WINS— Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) April 28, 2021
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Oh, Rudy, Where Did You Go Wrong
I've asked this before, but it is really hard to imagine just how Rudy went down the bad path. Not that I think there was a "good" Rudy, but he didn't need to turn to this life. Speeches, "consulting" jobs, corporate boards, cable news gigs, ... Just seemed like a life of barely show jobs with huge paychecks was his for the taking. Why was it not enough?
by Atrios at 15:38