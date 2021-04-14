Pizzagaetz

A former local official in Florida indicted in the Justice Department investigation that is also focused on Representative Matt Gaetz has been providing investigators with information since last year about an array of topics, including Mr. Gaetz’s activities, according to two people briefed on the matter.Uh-oh.
Joel Greenberg, a onetime county tax collector, disclosed to investigators that he and Mr. Gaetz had encounters with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex, the people said. The Justice Department is investigating the involvement of the men with multiple women who were recruited online for sex and received cash payments and whether the men had sex with a 17-year-old in violation of sex trafficking statutes, people familiar with the inquiry have said.
Gaetz’s cellphone was seized when federal agents executed a search warrant, Politico reported Tuesday, citing interviews with three people who were told of the matter by the congressman, who changed his phone number late last year. His former girlfriend’s phone was also reportedly seized.Really needed that pardon!