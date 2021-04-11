Small Tunnels And Fixed Guideways

Some things should be self-evidently dumb, and there are so many dumb things about Elon's Tesla tunnel
, but one is that if you you have a tiny tunnel (and early Tube tunnels are actually smaller than Elon's), it'll work just fine if you have something on a fixed track, but expecting human drivers to navigate a tiny tunnel at 35 MPH for 8 hour shifts without regular (if minor) incidents is not reasonable.
Those cars are going to be bashing up against the walls regularly.
But, Atrios, these are self-driving Teslas! Surely they can self-drive their way through a .8 mile tunnel.
Surely. Wonder why that isn't happening.