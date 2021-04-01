I think any spending proposals for nice things that are slightly out of the norm get about 100x the scrutiny of the things we usually spend money on, like "turning a 14 lane highway into an 18 lane one" or "build a plane that can't fly," but that doesn't mean we can't express opinions about things. And it's a blog, I gotta have some takes.
In very general terms, as much as SUPERTRAINS is the running joke here, if I had a kajillion bucks to spend on transportation projects, I'd spend it on intra-city mass transit projects (including buses!) instead of inter-city ones.
But, as the kids say, why not both?