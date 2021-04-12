Given his treatment by journalists for his book tour, along with some other comments I've seen over the years, the way for a politician to get good media coverage is to get plastered and shit-talk your colleagues "off the record" to journalists so you all have a good laugh.
This is a triumphant effort at political revisionism. I was there. Boehner midwifed the Tea Party (the predecessor to the Trump cult) into existence. He nurtured the movement’s break from truth and tolerance for falsehoods. Maybe he didn’t intend it to spin out of control, but... https://t.co/bTKfrllw4s— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 12, 2021
Monday, April 12, 2021
The Boehner World Tour
by Atrios at 14:45