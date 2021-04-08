Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a trip to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019 that federal investigators are now scrutinizing in their probe of Gaetz’s potential violations of federal sex-trafficking statutes. Investigators are attempting to determine whether the escorts were illegally trafficked and whether Gaetz accepted escorts’ services as a quid pro quo for political favors. Gaetz is under investigation for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and for potentially paying women for sex. He has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime. On the island trip, Gaetz was accompanied on the trip by Jason Pirozzolo, a hand surgeon and cannabis entrepreneur, who allegedly footed the bill for travel, hotels, and escorts. Pirozzolo declined to comment to CBS News.
Thursday, April 08, 2021
The Deep State Is Trying to Cancel This Man
Or at least Liz Cheney's buddies in the DOJ.
by Atrios at 08:37