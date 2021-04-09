The Future

A parade of @Tesla cars underneath the @LVCVA convention center. We get a first look at the underground transportation system. We’ll go for a ride at 11 @News3LV pic.twitter.com/toqpWvRbiD— Jeff Gillan (@jgillanNews3LV) April 9, 2021
How long before everyone involved with this just pretends it never happened?
Footage of what it looks like when a @Tesla is traveling through the @boringcompany’s Convention Center Loop. #vegas #boringcompany pic.twitter.com/ph1DJoTYBi— Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 9, 2021