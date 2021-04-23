The Real King Under The Mountain

There is no answer that will satisfy me, but I return again and again to the question of just what motivates someone with $2 billion to aspire to have $3 billion, especially once the thread of life is getting a bit short. And not just enjoying watching the numbers add up every morning, some perverse joy in running up the score for its own sake, but actually spending time and mental energy on this task instead of absolutely anything else those riches should allow.
Only one thing to be done. If this fundraiser nets me ONE BILLION DOLLARS then I will consider this question anew and report back.
Paypal:
Patreon:
Become a Patron!
Thanks to all! Final Spring fundraising day!