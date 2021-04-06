Tuesday, April 06, 2021

They're Bad People, Brent

Who is the audience for things like, "Gail Collins and Bret Stephens shoot the shit." Not even picking on them, specifically, though Bret is a disgusting clown even by the low standards of the cosnrevative movement, but genuinely confused that in the year of our Gritty, 2021, there's still a market for this genre of things.

Bad people all across the political spectrum, but I think we're long past the era when "we" pretended that well-meaning people on Both Sides want basically the same things, they just disagree about how to get there. It isn't an argument about the glorious impact on the economy of low tax rates, or how Social Security Privatization will be BETTER for your retirement. It's about stealing all the money from poor people and giving it to rich people, or maybe not doing that.

And that's before we get to the explicit bigotry.

by Atrios at 13:30