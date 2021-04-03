“I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Arnold, president of Look Trailers, based in Middlebury, Indiana. Look builds utility trailers, which are in heavy demand from small businesses such as landscapers and plumbers as well as hobbyists who use them to haul motorcycles or other bulky sports equipment.Way above the minimum and still the ungrateful peasants won't come!!! $24 hour full time 50 weeks per year is $48,000. This is not a lot of money. This is not "move across the country to Middlebury, Indiana" money.
Wages at his trailer factories are already far above state or federal minimums. The average starting pay is $19 an hour, while workers with skills such as welders make $24 an hour or more. “People talk about the oil boom in the Dakotas - how workers would get in their car and drive out to get jobs,” he said. “We have the same thing here, a jobs boom. But nobody’s coming.”
Saturday, April 03, 2021
This Again
If only there was some way employers could attract more workers to jobs.
