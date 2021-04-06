Dr. Dumbass doesn't realize that there are already vaccine requirements for visiting many countries (yellow fever in particular). Aside from that, the issue is not whether Dictator Biden requires Americans prove they are vaccinated before they travel internationally, it's that many countries will almost definitely have it as a requirement for incoming travelers. If so - and it likely will be - how can the US provide some official document to allow people to meet that requirement?
These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally. Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?— Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 5, 2021
As for some sort of "proof of vaccine" for domestic activities, we can debate about when that's appropriate or which entities could legally impose them, but if the number of those activities is more than zero, best to think about how the laminated card is easy to obtain, not hard, and uniform.
If there is going to be a bureaucracy, make it simple, and once "everyone" can get vaccinated, it won't be a burden.