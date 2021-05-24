Actually Old

The Traveling Wilburies were presented as a bunch of dinosuars+Tom Petty, but Dylan was "only" 48 then. Plenty of "newer" bands with 50ish performers who might not be the favorites of The Kids Today, but they aren't really portrayed as dinosaurs, either. Natalie Maines is 46. Billie Joe Armstrong is 49. Matt Berninger is 50. Carrie Brownstein is 46. Thom Yorke is 52.
On the other end, Robert Plant is 72. Sammy Hagar is 73. Tina Turner is 81. Paul McCartney is 78. Pete Townsend is 76. Grace Slick is 81. Ray Davies is 76.