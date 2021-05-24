Steven Kim, director of operations for Zenshin at the South Point and Island Sushi &Grill on Eastern Avenue, said he, like Meyer, still is seeing people who can make more from enhanced unemployment benefits than he can pay them.The obvious story is that every restaurant in the country is hiring at once in the (hopefully) end stage of a 14 months and counting pandemic. But, sure, it's unemployment benefits.
“ ‘How much do you pay?’ that’s one of the first questions out of their mouth,” he said. “When they opened the economy, they should have decreased the amount of unemployment.”
Monday, May 24, 2021
First Question
What should their first question be?
