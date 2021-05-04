Good Thing She Isn't Fed Chair

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded Tuesday that interest rates may have to rise to keep a lid on the burgeoning growth of the U.S. economy brought on in part by trillions of dollars in government stimulus spending.She started raising rates too early last decade, preventing us from having the horrible fate of full employment, which we finally just about reached under the last guy when, well, you know.
“It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn’t overheat,” Yellen said during an economic seminar presented by The Atlantic. “Even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy, it could cause some very modest increases in interest rates.”
Hopefully Powell has other ideas.