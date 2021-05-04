How Do We Reach The People We're Least Likely To Reach

Aim at vaccinating everyone, but "we" don't have to be obsessed with Trumpkin anti-vaxxers instead of just people who probably aren't being reached through current practices, but who would be more than willing to get a shot. We know plenty of high minority areas aren't being reached, and while vaccine hesitation might play some role there, too, as everywhere, it isn't the Trumpkin "refusing the vax to own the libs" bullshit.
I could easily see some future vax promo where you show up at a gun range and get a free hour at a range stall in exchange for being vaxxed.— Sam Stein (@samstein) May 3, 2021
Everything doesn't have to be directed at imagined Real Americans. Certainly not this.