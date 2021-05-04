Tuesday, May 04, 2021

How Do We Reach The People We're Least Likely To Reach

Aim at vaccinating everyone, but "we" don't have to be obsessed with Trumpkin anti-vaxxers instead of just people who probably aren't being reached through current practices, but who would be more than willing to get a shot. We know plenty of high minority areas aren't being reached, and while vaccine hesitation might play some role there, too, as everywhere, it isn't the Trumpkin "refusing the vax to own the libs" bullshit.

Everything doesn't have to be directed at imagined Real Americans. Certainly not this.

by Atrios at 09:00