iPhone Rumors

Related, but once upon a time there were iPhone rumor sites that were filled with absolutely crazy rumors/predictions, like "THE NEXT IPHONE WILL READ YOUR MIND." I'm exaggerating a bit, and most of it was silly, but, again, there was this optimism about the latest technology trends. Big things coming! Now it's (and this isn't on Apple, just the whole industry) just trying to make a big deal out of minor cosmetic or slight functional changes.
Minor functional improvements are good! But no mindreading. Or, specifically, not the kind of optimism which makes people think the mindreading might be coming.