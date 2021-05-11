The timing estimates point to the challenges that lie ahead for shippers on Colonial’s system -- including the nation’s largest oil companies -- to replenish markets from Louisiana to Virginia and the New York and New Jersey area with fuel after a cyberattack on Friday shuttered operations. Gas stations have already run dry as motorists rush to fill tanks, with one Washington, D.C.-area fuel distributor warning that “catastrophic” shortages are looming. Without the Colonial system, many cities and airports are forced to seek alternative supplies.
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Kick Their Ass And Take Their Gas
Might have to!
by Atrios at 15:13