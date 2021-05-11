Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Kick Their Ass And Take Their Gas

Might have to!
The timing estimates point to the challenges that lie ahead for shippers on Colonial’s system -- including the nation’s largest oil companies -- to replenish markets from Louisiana to Virginia and the New York and New Jersey area with fuel after a cyberattack on Friday shuttered operations. Gas stations have already run dry as motorists rush to fill tanks, with one Washington, D.C.-area fuel distributor warning that “catastrophic” shortages are looming. Without the Colonial system, many cities and airports are forced to seek alternative supplies.
by Atrios at 15:13