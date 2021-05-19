Krasner Victory

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner easily defeated Democratic primary challenger Carlos Vega on Tuesday, taking a giant step toward winning a second term after campaigning on his record of criminal justice reform.Cops hate him, love to blame him because they don't do their jobs, but a few thousand cop families switching their voter registration to vote against him wasn't going to do it.
The Associated Press projected Krasner as the winner over Vega late Tuesday night. With 22% of the projected votes counted, Krasner held a wide advantage, 65% to 35%. In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one, Krasner is now very likely to win November’s general election. He won the 2017 general election with 75% of the vote.
Would like an honest explanation from journalists why there was so much "KRASNER ON THE DEFENSIVE" coverage when this was the extremely likely outcome.
2. This same piece was pretty much everywhere. Was no real evidence for any of it, other than “shit the police union was saying.” pic.twitter.com/z6u4qN5na8— David Menschel (@davidminpdx) May 19, 2021
A lot of this was white journalists pretending that people in black communities were going to come out against Krasner because gun violence (somehow Krasner's fault and not the responsibility of the shitty cops) impacts them, but, lol, no, the white racists in NE Philly and deep South Philly were the ones who voted for his opponent.
Read a lot of pieces about the “backlash” to progressive prosecutors. Read very few that reflected a reality in which Krasner would get 2 out of every 3 votes cast— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) May 19, 2021