And it wasn't just Trumpkins. All the glibertarian nerds like Nate Silver have been Getting Very Mad about people wearing masks, and it all probably helped lead to the CDC decision.
I’m in DC today and just saw a group of girls on the Potomac rowing—outside in the sunshine—all of them with masks on. Just totally insane.— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 18, 2021
Outdoor masking was probably never had more than an marginal overall benefit, though of course individuals have their own idiosyncratic risk concerns, but, also, who gives a shit? Most younger people aren't vaccinated yet, and what's the harm.