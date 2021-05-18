Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Madness

I know this playdoh fascist is doing his best to get applause for the funny jokes he overheard on Fox, but this general issue is just pathetic. And it wasn't just Trumpkins. All the glibertarian nerds like Nate Silver have been Getting Very Mad about people wearing masks, and it all probably helped lead to the CDC decision.

Outdoor masking was probably never had more than an marginal overall benefit, though of course individuals have their own idiosyncratic risk concerns, but, also, who gives a shit? Most younger people aren't vaccinated yet, and what's the harm.

