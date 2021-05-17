I'm pretty annoyed at the CDC for jumping the gun and badly messaging their "TAKE OFF YOUR MASKS EVERYONE [who has been vaccinated, scout's honor]" policy. The usual dipshits - and I don't mean the Trumpkins - have been pushing this, and now they have their wish.
Case rates are still very high. Vaccination policy and availability hasn't been even everywhere, but plenty of even the most "diligent" people (ones who were desperate to be first in line), are just hitting full immunity around now (two doses plus a couple of weeks).
Would have been very easy to say, "Yes we think people who have been vaccinated are safe, but in shops and other places where the general public is present, for a variety of reasons we would like people to continue to wear masks for a few more weeks."