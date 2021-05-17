PizzaGaetz

More: A
JUST IN: Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has entered “guilty” plea to 6 federal charges including sex trafficking of minor. Former Florida tax collector, has been in jail, appeared in court today in a dark jumpsuit, with his hands restrained by a thick chain around his waist. @CNN— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) May 17, 2021
ppearing in court Monday, Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, Fla., repeatedly said, “I do” in response to questions from the judge, affirming what he had already admitted in a written plea agreement made public last week. His plea and deal to cooperate is a potentially ominous sign for Gaetz, as it signals prosecutors have lined up a critical witness as they continue to investigate the congressman.