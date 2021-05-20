A “combo of things” led Bill and Melinda Gates to end their marriage of 27 years, but they are not likely to reveal their differences in divorce court or in the court of public opinion.But wow rich people is weird.
Their reasons for uniting behind the foundation aren’t entirely altruistic, a source close to the couple told People magazine. They have one specific aspiration in mind: the Nobel Prize.
“They were really interested in trying to win a Nobel Prize,” the source says. “So one thing that was part of this is, if it gets worse, then it ends that. It seems as if that was on the agenda, and that’s for both of them.”
But the Microsoft mogul may have been angling for another perk by networking with Epstein: Gates hoped the well-connected pervert could help him secure the Nobel Peace Prize, one former Gates Foundation employee told The Daily Beast.They knew he wasn't "squeaky" clean because he had already been convicted of "procuring a child for prostitution!"
This person said members of the foundation’s communications team were alerted to Gates’ relationship with Epstein and were told it “was a maneuver to try to get himself a Nobel Peace Prize.” They said the tech mogul had even kept some employees on call on prize day in years past just in case he was awarded the distinction.
“We were aware of things that were potential reputational risks for the foundation and the co-chairs, Bill and Melinda,” said the former employee. “Even back then, people knew this guy wasn’t squeaky clean,” the person said, referring to Epstein.
People like to pass around all those photos of Epstein with various VIPs, but I think it's missed that quite often these photos were taken post-conviction!