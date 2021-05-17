Poor America's Mayor

In the weeks since the feds raided Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office in late April, close allies have tried to ferry a slew of emergency requests to former President Donald Trump and his advisers.I am no Bob Loblaw, but what is being asked of Trump seems fairly trivial from the perspective of actually being of any cost to Trump, so he's just being petty. I had no idea!
But according to three people familiar with the matter, Trump, as well as several of his legal advisers and longtime confidants, have been hesitant about swooping in to help the embattled Giuliani, who for years worked as Trump’s personal lawyer, a political adviser, and attack dog. Giuliani also served as a major player in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and as a key driver in the former president’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s clear victory in the 2020 election.
Among Giuliani allies' pleas, the three sources said, have been for Trump to issue a strong verbal or written statement saying Giuliani's work during the Trump-Ukraine saga was done on behalf of then-President Trump—and therefore not part of an illegal foreign lobbying effort. In other words, Trump's corroboration would be more than good public relations for Giuliani, it would back up a key pillar of Giuliani's legal argument that he wasn't lobbying and is innocent of the allegations.
Other asks have included having the ex-president sign on to a legal motion to have federal investigators throw out any seized communications that Giuliani and his lawyers argue are covered by attorney-client privilege. Further, there have been repeated requests that Trump and his team financially aid Giuliani's ballooning legal defense and help cover the mounting, sizable expenses.