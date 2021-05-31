Monday, May 31, 2021

Power of the Purse

I don't even know precisely what this means in practical terms, but when people ask "WHAT CAN THE DEMOCRATS DOOOOOOOOO?!?!?!" the answer is, always, they control the presidency, the House, and the Senate, and at the very least can get some bills through with reconciliation. You know, the ones with ALL THE MONEY. When you control that, there are a lot of things you can do.
by Atrios at 14:39