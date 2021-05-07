One of the most vocal is Giuliani's son Andrew, who worked in the Trump White House and told CNN,"The nut may crack in the next 36 hours." He called on Trump to "take the lead on this one," adding: "He can be the hero."Also everyone is casually like "yes, everyone knows things that can put Donald in jail, so perhaps he needs to make sure that doesn't happen" and it's just left hanging there.
"Once President Trump actually understands that his lead counsel was not indemnified, he's going to resolve this very quickly," Andrew Giuliani said on Wednesday.
Andrew Giuliani said his father was reimbursed for travel-related expenses incurred after the 2020 election, when he visited Arizona and other states to argue election fraud lawsuits in court. He said his father has not, however, been paid for legal services.
Friday, May 07, 2021
Rudy
No new news, really, but I do love that his plan is "get noted philanthropist and all around generous guy Donald Trump to pay his legal bills."
by Atrios at 09:30