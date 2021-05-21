WASHINGTON — The Justice Department under the Trump administration targeted the phone and email records of a prominent CNN journalist who covers the Pentagon as part of an investigation into the apparent disclosure of classified information, the network revealed on Thursday.
...
Federal prosecutors secretly obtained the records, which covered a two-month period beginning in June 2017. In a letter to CNN, prosecutors acknowledged they not only sought records for Barbara Starr’s work and personal email accounts, but also phone records for her offices at the Pentagon and at home, as well as for her cellphones.
Friday, May 21, 2021
Spying On The Pentagon
This is "hilarious" because Starr is just a Pentagon spokesperson who for some reason is paid by CNN.
