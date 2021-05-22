Still Going

Knowing what I do know about this person, I'd guess if he wasn't vaccinated, it wasn't because he was a MAGA anti-vax nutter, but more the numerous small reasons why people don't manage to get around to it, including fear of bills which aren't supposed to happen but somehow still do. With eligibility wide open and the increased availability of walk in clinics (everything varies by location, availability is still better some places than others), that's less of a reason, but "we" are at the "drive the ice cream truck around and knock on doors" stage.
Reasonable to be optimistic in the "big picture" sense. Cases are declining and a lot of people have been vaccinated. But despite over a year of telling people otherwise, young adults, teens, and children do get Covid, and even if fairly asymptomatic, they can still get long Covid.