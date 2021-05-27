Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Latest Bullshit

I'm busy with stuff today so I don't have time, but a bunch of the usual centrist self-styled wonk technocrat dorks decided that Philly's DA, Krasner, was going to lose his primary, and teed up a bunch of stuff about how this represented a big backlash against progressive justice reform efforts which barely exist in practice. Then Krasner (unsurprisingly) won *big* and they just... went with it anyway.

Now progressive justice reformers, who apparently run everything now, are responsible for a nationwide spike in crime.

Do not deal with bad faith actors as if they are acting in good faith. This applies to Republicans and the centrist commentariat.

by Atrios at 12:53