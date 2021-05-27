The Latest Bullshit

I'm busy with stuff today so I don't have time, but a bunch of the usual centrist self-styled wonk technocrat dorks decided that Philly's DA, Krasner, was going to lose his primary, and teed up a bunch of stuff about how this represented a big backlash against progressive justice reform efforts which barely exist in practice. Then Krasner (unsurprisingly) won *big* and they just... went with it anyway.
Now progressive justice reformers, who apparently run everything now, are responsible for a nationwide spike in crime.
Do not deal with bad faith actors as if they are acting in good faith. This applies to Republicans and the centrist commentariat.