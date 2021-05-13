These People Ain't Right

A former staffer is suing U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), accusing the congressman of taking a “reckless” approach to COVID-19, exposing his staff and himself to the virus.
The suit alleges the congressman flouted U.S. House safety rules, ignored warnings about unsafe conditions, and required staff to provide personal favors and tasks for the congressman’s family.
The lawsuit also said the congressman allowed his son to live in a storage space in the basement of the Capitol for weeks when his son was relocating to Washington.