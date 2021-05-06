Trouble Down At The Hipster Coffee Shop

New York State Attorney General Letitia James moved Thursday to slap a pair of pro-Trump trolls with massive fines for a voter suppression scheme targeting Black people in New York and elsewhere.
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were already in deep legal trouble for the robocalls during the 2020 election that reached around 5,500 New Yorkers. If Manhattan Federal Judge Victor Marrero allows James’s office to join an ongoing suit over the scheme, she’ll seek $500 per violation of the state’s civil rights law. That means Wohl and Burkman could face a bill of $2.5 million.
Thursday, May 06, 2021
