Vaccine Machine Still Too Slow

The basic story is that the UK had a bit of a head start, had a pretty good vaccination program, ran into supply problems for 4-6 weeks, then got back on track. The US started a bit later, picked up the pace fairly quickly, especially after the last guy left, has more supply than it knows what to do with, and...
The US still leads in % fully dosed, but probably won't anymore in about 10 days. The point is not that it is a race between these two countries, just comparing the records of two countries that, despite mixed records on everything else, did implement top vaccination programs.
(source)
The real problem in the US isn't the overall speed, which is probably fine if not as good as it could be, but the local problems. Only 35% have a first dose in Louisiana.