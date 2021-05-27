Why Do They Do This

For those in the back that didn’t hear me last time:— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 27, 2021
There were 33 hearings on Benghazi.
I don't know why many Demcocrats keep trying to equate Benghazi with 1/6. The Republicans didn't need the permission of the Democrats to hold hearings. They just held them. The problem with the Benghazi committees was that they were mostly bullshit (my memory is that the Senate issued a real report, and the House just did extended bits of performance art). Is that something to emulate or not? Are all committees the same? Do only Democrats need permission? I don't understand any of this.