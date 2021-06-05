And Then What

It isn't enough to know if there are no consequences. Complete elite unaccountability is spreading from the president (shouldn't be for him, either) to everyone in the upper levels of the Executive Branch.
What my office found in our investigation is a five alarm fire for democracy, underscoring the depths of the White House’s efforts to influence the electoral vote certification. I will demand all evidence of Trump’s efforts to weaponize DOJ in his election subversion scheme. https://t.co/GzC6wi7i4Y— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 5, 2021
Liberals used to point to how many Reagan administration officials got in trouble with the law. It was a better time, really, in that such people actually could get in trouble. They weren't any worse than the Bushies or the Trumpkins (though still very bad!).