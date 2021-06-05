Saturday, June 05, 2021

And Then What

It isn't enough to know if there are no consequences. Complete elite unaccountability is spreading from the president (shouldn't be for him, either) to everyone in the upper levels of the Executive Branch.

Liberals used to point to how many Reagan administration officials got in trouble with the law. It was a better time, really, in that such people actually could get in trouble. They weren't any worse than the Bushies or the Trumpkins (though still very bad!).

by Atrios at 13:30