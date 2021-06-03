Biden recently called former Treasury secretary Lawrence H. Summers, a Democrat who has been openly critical of the president’s economic agenda, to acknowledge Summers’s concerns and ask him to explain his objections, according to three people with knowledge of the private exchange.Larry's one of several economists and economist-adjacent people with careers in 'team D' politics whose job is to make sure good liberal things never happen. Of course you can point to many times when Larry has made some sensible suggestions, but that's only when those sensible things don't have any chance of actually happening. Propose them, and he'll say the time is not right, but here's another idea. Propose that one, he'll shift again.
Thursday, June 03, 2021
And There He Is
Architect of decades of failures, but his friends won't tell him to shut the fuck up, so here we are.
by Atrios at 13:29