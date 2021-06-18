Basically, Manchin is holding the reins on the issue — in a 50-50 split Senate, the entire Democratic Party has become beholden to him and his red lines. So it was very bizarre and unsubtle Thursday when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and his Republican colleagues decided to start referring to Manchin's proposal as the "Stacey Abrams substitute."They do like humiliating their very good friend, Joe Manchin.
Friday, June 18, 2021
Any Excuse Will Do
This one has the racism dog going BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK but Republicans always find some dumb reason, like a mean tweet, to not support what they weren't going to support anyway.
by Atrios at 10:03