But hOw dO we pAy fOR iT

A stupid thing to worry about, which is made clear when the people who claim to be the very serious responsible people who are the only ones concerned with the fiscal health of our great nation are just like, "aw, fuck it, just make some shit up and hope no one notices."
The fuzzy math on unemployment benefits is just one of the debatable assumptions the Senate and White House dealmakers made in claiming they are paying for more than $500 billion in new infrastructure spending with new revenue.
Just ways to prevent nice things.