Monday, June 21, 2021

But What Of The Right To Get Rich Off The Uncompensated Labor Of Disproportionately Minority "Amateurs"

Supremos did good for a change.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday that the N.C.A.A. cannot bar relatively modest payments to student-athletes in the name of amateurism. The decision, based on antitrust law, came as the business model of college sports is under increasing pressure.

Last year, a federal appeals court ruled that the N.C.A.A. was not free to limit benefits tied to education for Division I football and basketball players. The decision allowed payments for things like musical instruments, scientific equipment, postgraduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad, academic awards and internships. It did not permit the outright payment of salaries.

The right step, anyway.

Stopped clock Bart O'Kavanaugh.


by Atrios at 14:00