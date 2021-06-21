But What Of The Right To Get Rich Off The Uncompensated Labor Of Disproportionately Minority "Amateurs"

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday that the N.C.A.A. cannot bar relatively modest payments to student-athletes in the name of amateurism. The decision, based on antitrust law, came as the business model of college sports is under increasing pressure.The right step, anyway.
Last year, a federal appeals court ruled that the N.C.A.A. was not free to limit benefits tied to education for Division I football and basketball players. The decision allowed payments for things like musical instruments, scientific equipment, postgraduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad, academic awards and internships. It did not permit the outright payment of salaries.
Stopped clock Bart O'Kavanaugh.
This quote from Justice Kavanaugh cuts deep: "Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing to not pay their workers a fair market rate on their theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. The— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 21, 2021
NCAA is not above the law."