Covid: Good And Bad

The good news is all the case/hospitalization/death stats are in "we beat this thing!" territory. The bad news is the pace of vaccines is really really slow, certainly leaving some locations in particular vulnerable to an outbreak, and the rest of the country vulnerable to variants.
Not quite there yet, but there will come a time when "they're only hurting themselves" isn't too far from an accurate characteriziation of people who refuse to become vaccinated...unless, of course, a vaccine-resistant variant erupts because of it.
And that's not unlikely!